Governor extends Buddha Purnima greetings

May 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik has on Friday conveyed his greetings on Buddha Purnima and hoped that this auspicious occasion would augur peace, progress and prosperity in the State.

In his message of felicitations, the Governor described Buddha as an apostle of peace whose message of non-violence assumes much greater relevance today when the world is faced with growing intolerance, violence and terrorism.

The Governor prayed for the well-being of the people of the State.