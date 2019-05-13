Governor expresses pain over Bandipora minor's rape

May 13, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Governor Satya Pal Malik Monday expressed deep shock and pain over the heinous incident of rape of a three-year-old girl from Bandipora district.

"On learning about the unfortunate incident, Governor immediately spoke to S.P. Pani, IGP Kashmir and took detailed review of the ongoing investigations into the case,"Raj Bhavan Spokesperson said.

Governor has directed the IGP to work swiftly in the case and ensure that the culprit gets exemplary punishment for this shameful act.

Malik has also talked to religious leaders of different communities and asked them to deplore this gruesome incident unanimously and make appeal to the people to remain calm and not let antisocial elements disturb peace and harmony in the society, the spokesperson said.

Governor has urged the parents, teachers and prominent citizens to take significant steps in imbuing children with morally sound and value based education so as to build a strong foundation for our society based on compassion and kindness, he said.

