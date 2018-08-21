About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Governor expresses grief over Kishtwar accident

Published at August 21, 2018


Press Trust of India

Jammu

Jammu Kashmir Governor N N Vohra today expressed grief over the loss of lives in an accident in the state's Kishtwar district.



In the tragic accident, a van carrying pilgrims to the Mata Machail temple skidded off the road and fell into the Chenab river in Kishtwar, killing all 13 occupants of the vehicle.

The deceased included 11 pilgrims and the driver and conductor of the van.

The Governor conveyed his sympathy to the next of kin of the deceased passengers, a Raj Bhawan spokesperson said.

Vohra, who has repeatedly expressed concern over the recurring road accidents, directed the Divisional Commissioners of Jammu Kashmir to ensure that the Deputy Commissioners convene immediate meetings of the District Road Safety Committees, the spokesperson said.

The Governor will chair a meeting on Saturday to review the causes of the recurring fatal accidents, he said.

