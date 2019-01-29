About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

January 29, 2019


Governor expresses grief over demise of George Fernandes

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Governor Satya Pal Malik has expressed grief over the demise of  George Fernandes, former Defence Minister of India and a veteran socialist leader.

Recalling his long association with Fernandes, Governor remembered his untiring devotion towards ameliorating the lot of underprivileged section of the society and service towards nation.

He prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.

Fernandes died at 88 on Tuesday after prolonged illness.

He was suffering from Alzheimer's disease, which had forced him out of the public eye for last many years, and had recently contracted swine flu, his long time associate Jaya Jaitly said.

 

