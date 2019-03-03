Governor expresses grief over Afzal’s demise

Jammu:
Governor Satya Pal Malik on Saturday expressed grief over the sad demise of Qazi Mohammad Afzal, former Minister.
In a message of condolence the Governor has conveyed his sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed for the peace to the departed soul.
Governor implements GoI’s decisions without examining implications: Soz
Srinagar: Senior Congress leader and former union minister, Prof. Saifuddin Soz on Saturday alleged that Governor, Satya Pal Malik was implementing central decisions in Jammu and Kashmir—without examining the implications on ground.
“Governor Administration has been providing negative inputs which have further angered the people in Jammu and Kashmir State,” Soz alleged. “Governor has to realize that the Governor rule can, under no circumstances, be considered to be a substitute for an elected Government. So, it would be in Governor’s own short-run administrative interests to avoid decisions that carry constitutional implications.”
Soz said that the latest decision by the Governor to implement Central Govt. decision on 77th Constitutional Amendment, to the State, constitutes a ‘tress-pass’. This measure needs popular support and should have been left to an elected Govt., even though; it offers benefits to a section of society in the state. The other area where the Governor’s administration is at fault is that it doesn’t often measure the implications of implementing Central Governments decisions in a rush. “For instance, the blanket ban on Jammu and Kashmir Jamaat-e-Islami for five years is uncalled for. The reasons given by the Central Govt. for banning J&K Jamaat-e-Islami are not plausible, at all,” he said. “The common people in Kashmir feel that banning Jamaat-e-Islami will cause further unrest on ground and worsen the situation.”