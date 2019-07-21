About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
July 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Governor expresses grief

Governor Satya Pal Malik has expressed grief over the sad demise of Sheila Dikshit, former Chief Minister of Delhi.
In a condolence message, Governor has prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family members.
He described the former Delhi Chief Minister as a widely respected public figure whose contribution for the development of Delhi will always be remembered.

 

 

