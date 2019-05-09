Governor expresses concern over killing of political workers

May 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Asks ADGP, L&O to conduct probe into killings since Oct 2018

Expressing concern over the killings of political functionaries during past few months, Governor Satya Pal Malik Wednesday undertook a detailed review of the security management related issues in a high-level meeting at the Raj Bhawan.

The Governor stressed the need for ensuring safety of protected persons and advised security agencies to give due consideration to the genuine apprehensions of the political activists working at the grass root level.

During the meeting, he was given a sector-wise assessment of the prevailing security situation in the State

The Governor reiterated the need to constantly maintain a close watch on the ground situation and underlined the importance of sustained efforts to bring peace and harmony in the society for the overall benefit of the people.

On the directions of the Governor, the Home Department has ordered ADGP Security and Law and Order Muneer Ahmad Khan would conduct an inquiry into all such attacks that have taken place since October 2018.

This is with a view to ensuring that all possible measures, general as well as specific, are taken for security of political workers to enable them to continue their political activities, particularly in view of the militant attacks on political workers in the recent past.

He has been asked to submit his report, covering all the relevant aspects, along with appropriate recommendations within 15 days.

Keeping in view the threats issued by militant organisations during the elections to Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and panchayats and the heightened risk faced by elected sarpanches, municipal councilors, mayors and presidents, it was decided that in case any of them requires safe accommodation, they would be provided a secure room for their stay either at the State or district level.

This would come into effect immediately and the Divisional Commissioners and IGs would operationalise this after contacting the sarpanches and ULB members.

Further, the Governor said that the leaders of different political parties and other organisations may raise their security concerns with the Security Headquarters of J&K Police and the due diligence of threat perception would be carried out by the intelligence agencies before arriving at a decision on the provision of personal security to persons with a perceived threat.

The Governor also said that he would be inviting the leaders of different political parties to discuss their security concerns and how to address them so as to create a secure political and governance environment for one and all.

The meeting was attended by Advisor to Governor K Vijay Kumar; Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam; DGP Dilbag Singh; Principal Secretary to Governor Umang Narula; Principal Secretary Home Department Shaleen Kabra; ADGP, Security, L&O and Home Guards Muneer Ahmed Khan, and IGP Kashmir S P Pani.