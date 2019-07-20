Governor express grief over demise of Sheila Dikshit

Governor Satya Pal Malik has expressed grief over the sad demise of Sheila Dikshit, former Chief Minister of Delhi.
In a condolence message, Governor has prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family members.
Governor described the former Delhi Chief Minister as a widely respected public figure whose contribution for the development of Delhi will always be remembered.
