About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
July 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Governor express grief over demise of Sheila Dikshit

Governor Satya Pal Malik has expressed grief over the sad demise of  Sheila Dikshit, former Chief Minister of Delhi.

In a condolence message, Governor has prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family members.

Governor described the former Delhi Chief Minister as a widely respected public figure whose contribution for the development of Delhi will always be remembered.

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
July 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Governor express grief over demise of Sheila Dikshit

              

Governor Satya Pal Malik has expressed grief over the sad demise of  Sheila Dikshit, former Chief Minister of Delhi.

In a condolence message, Governor has prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family members.

Governor described the former Delhi Chief Minister as a widely respected public figure whose contribution for the development of Delhi will always be remembered.

News From Rising Kashmir

;