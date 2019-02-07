Governor exceeding his jurisdiction: PDP

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 06:
Reacting to the remarks of Governor Satya Pal Malik, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Wednesday said it was ironic that the Governor was unreasonably exceeding his jurisdiction by commenting on the political scenario and issuing defamatory statements against a party.
PDP’s chief spokesman Rafi Ahmad Mir said, “Governor sahab is unreasonably interfering in politics of Kashmir and influencing the elections and the electorate against PDP. It speaks volumes about his integrity and the leftover sanctity of the office he holds.”
Mir said it was unfortunate that instead of taking note of unabated human rights violations in Kashmir, the Governor was meddling in political affairs of parties in blatant violation of constitution.
“We hope that the sanctity of the Raj Bhavan is restored and the constitution becomes the only guiding principle, and we hope Governor sahab desists influencing J&K’s politics in future by not exceeding his jurisdiction,” he said.