Governor enraged over sluggish pace of dev projects

July 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Seeks three-month reports, pulls up HODs

Governor Satya Pal Malik has sought progress report from different departments over their developmental targets achieved in the past three months in Kashmir.

The reports have been sought in a bid to ensure good governance and timely implementation of centrally sponsored schemes.

Sources said following complaints from various delegations that a number of schemes in the State were running behind schedule,

Governor has pulled up the Heads of Departments (HODs) and sought reports on the progress achieved on the development front.

The delay has been on account of official apathy and callous approach of some officials in the State administration.

“Yes, Governor Malik is very serious about some unjustifiable delays in implementation of prestigious and flagships schemes by various departments in Jammu and Kashmir and has sought reports within a fortnight in a move to plug the loopholes,” said an official.

He said the move comes after strict direction from the Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his June 26 visit to Kashmir that the benefits of all the schemes should reach “poorest of the poor.” “There are clear directions from the Ministry of Home Affairs to J&K Government headed by Governor to monitor and ensure proper implementation of schemes especially those related to development scenario of the State which has borne the brunt since last near three decades,” he said.

An official in Rajbhawan said that the departments under scanner include Roads and Buildings, Agriculture and the schemes and works which have fared badly include crop insurance, construction of flyovers, hospitals, maternity care, and roads. “The schemes that are being monitored include Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS), old age pension, pension for widows and destitute,” he said.

The official said that a major project in Srinagar that has been delayed is the construction of old-age home for the elderly who are left out by their families.

“There is a strict direction that delays won’t be tolerated as they lead to cost escalation and make people suffer,” he said.

Sources said that the major focus of the Governor is to ensure timely completion of all the major projects in the State and focus is to ensure that “poor are benefited through various schemes meant for them.” (KNS)