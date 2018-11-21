Governor dissolves State Assembly

NC, Cong-backed Mehbooba, BJP-backed Sajad staked claim to form Govt
Yawar Hussain / Junaid KathjuJammu, Nov 21:
After a day of drama, Governor Satya Pal Malik late Wednesday evening dissolved the State Legislative Assembly.
“The Governor passed an order in exercise of the powers conferred upon him by Clause (b) of sub-section (2) of Section 53 of the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir dissolving the State Legislative Assembly,” a communiqué issued by the Raj Bhavan said.
“By virtue of the powers vested upon me in terms of Proclamation No P-1/18 of 2018 dated 20 June 2018 issued under sub-section (1) of Section 92 and in exercise of the powers conferred upon me by Clause (b) of sub-section (2) of Section-53 of the Constitution of Jammu Kashmir, I hereby dissolve the Legislative Assembly,” the communiqué said.
The development came soon after the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti sent a formal letter to the Governor staking the claim for government formation with the support of 56 MLAs of Jammu Kashmir’s lower house.
The party in a fax to the Governor claimed that it has a support of 56 MLAs, saying that the two parties besides PDP’s 29 including NC and Congress having 15 and 12 MLAs had decided to extend support to their party.
Mehbooba in a tweet confirmed to have sent a fax to the Governor but informed that the fax was not received.
The PDP President said she also tried to contact Governor Malik over phone but that he was not available over the phone as well.
“Have been trying to send this letter to Raj Bhawan, Strangely the fax is not received. Tried to contact HE Governor on phone. Not available. Hope you see it (sic)," Mehbooba tweeted.
Soon after Mehbooba claimed formation of the government with the support of Congress and NC, Sajad Lone-led Peoples Conference (PC) also threw its hat into the fray claiming that they too had the required numbers to form the next government in the State.
Lone said that he in a letter sent to the PA to Governor on WhatsApp, staked claimed to form the government with the support of the rightwingBharatiyaJanata Party (BJP) and more than 18 other elected members of the J&K state legislature, “which is more that the required number of members making a majority in the state legislative assembly”.
Earlier in the day, PDP leader AltafBukhari said a new government of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), National Conference (NC) and Congress would be formed in the coming days with the support of 60 MLAs.
Talking to Rising Kashmir at his residence here, Bukhari said, “Talks have been going on for past three months. Almost everything has been finalised now. PDP will soon stake the claim.”
He said the alliance between the archrivals would be forged to protect the special status of the State which was being attacked through various means by the rightwing forces backed by BJP.
“The new government will defend the special status of the State in the Supreme Court. People have aspirations related to Article 35-A and that is why this coalition will be forged,” Bukhari said.
He said the Government of India (GoI) led by BJP would not be an issue for them as every government at New Delhi was duty bound to release all the due share of funds to a state government.
“The State has only spent 17 percent of the previous special package for the State,” Bukhari said.
He said the CM candidate was not a priority because this alliance had a larger problem to deal with in terms of protection of the very identity of the State.
State Congress chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir said the “new alliance” had a “60-member team”.
“All secular parties have come together for the bigger interest of the State and public. For saving the constitution, be it Article 370 or Article 35-A, we have to rise above party lines, especially when eminent dangers are bigger,” the Congress chief told Rising Kashmir.
Mir said BJP does not have numbers but was trying to bulldoze their way through other means.
“So it is better that a secular front comes up in the State,” he said.
On whether the Governor could dissolve assembly after reports that he had been signalled by New Delhi to do so, Mir said, “That will happen because the coming together of secular parties will not suit BJP’s politics.”
“Their alternative will be to dissolve the house. Let them do so. That is their job. Until yesterday, Governor was saying he will not dissolve the House till 2020. Let us see whether BJP gets frightened by the coming together of the secular forces,” Mir said.
“We have a 60-member team and we will see whether the Governor adopts undemocratic means. Otherwise, had it been BJP’s call to form the government, he would wait for six more months,” he said.
Mir said the coming together of the three parties was not just good for the State but for the entire country too.
“We have been fighting the BJP at every front throughout the country and this is a welcome step,” he said.
The State is currently under the Governor’s rule which cannot be extended after it completes its six month period in December.
NC too said the party was willing to support the government formation in the coalition with PDP and Congress.
Talking to Rising Kashmir, NC’s Provincial President, Kashmir, NasirAslamWani said talks for government formation were going on for the past week or so.
“Keeping in view the challenges that were in front of the State, it was imperative for the regional parties to join hands to keep the communal party like BJP and their allies at bay,” he said.
However, Wani said whether NC would provide an outside support or be part of the government would only be decided once the party holds talks over the issue in the coming days.
“Currently our president (Farooq Abdullah) is outside the State. Once he returns, we will have a threadbare discussion about the role of NC in the new government,” he said.
Former chief minister and NC Vice President Omar Abdullah hinted about interesting times ahead.
Taking to micro-blogging site, Twitter, Omar said, “Whoever said ‘may you live in interesting times’ knew what they were talking about.”
Another former chief minister and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti said talks were on between Congress, NC and PDP and said an alliance of the three parties would work for protecting Article 35-A and stop tinkering with the laws concerning the political identity of the State.
“Talks are on and it will take some time to cobble together the proposed political combination between PDP, NC and Congress for the formation of the new government in Jammu Kashmir. We granted an opportunity to BJP for a bigger motive but BJP didn’t fall in agreement with our agenda. Our intent was to use a big mandate for a big purpose to bring the people J&K out of the difficulties they are facing since last several decades but they pulled out following differences with us on our agenda over Jammu Kashmir,” Mehbooba said.
She said the alliance would work for protecting Article 35-A, tinkering with the laws concerning political identity of J&K as Governor’s administration was nowadays randomly amending the laws concerning the special status of the State.
Mehbooba said BJP had started engineering defections in other parties for furtherance of its political motives and the three parties – NC, PDP and Congress - had decided to come together setting aside differences on some issues for protecting Article 35A and stropping horse-trading amid tinkering with laws concerning political identity of J&K.
On the choice of CM, Mehbooba said, “PDP will discuss the issue with its legislators, senior leaders and even grass-root level workers and name the candidate with consensus for the position of the CM. It will take some time.”
Mehbooba did not react to the statement of MuzaffarHussainBaigh about his joining the proposed ‘third front’.
Syed Amjad Shah reports from Jammu
Reacting to the claims of PDP, NC and Congress of forming the government, BharatiyaJanta Party alleged that they had joined hands to form a ‘grand alliance’ government in the State on the directions from Pakistan.
“The PDP, NC and Congress are joining hands to form a grand alliance against BJP for government formation through backdoor despite the fact that BJP is the single-largest political party, representing Jammu region with 25 seats and having support of MLA Udhampur,” senior BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister, Kavinder Gupta told reporters in Jammu.
He said these parties had joined hands as a part of a larger conspiracy hatched against BJP and India on the direction from Pakistan following their meetings in Dubai and London.
“Like Hurriyat Conference, these parties were given directions to keep BJP away from the government. This is the conspiracy hatched against the nationalist political party and this alliance will discriminate with Jammu and Ladakh,” Gupta said.
The ex-DyCM said earlier NC and PDP boycotted Urban Local Bodies (ULB) and Panchayatpolls on the directions from Pakistan.
He said PDP leadership was frustrated after one of their senior leaders,MuzaffarHussainBaig hinted that he could join Peoples Conference (PC) of Sajjad Lone.
“Governor Satya Pal Malik should stop the attempt of the three parties to form the government in the State. It is very dangerous move,” Gupta said.
He said if government is formed without the involvement of BJP, it would discriminate with Jammu and Ladakh regions.
“Every person will oppose the move. It’s a back door entry,” he said.