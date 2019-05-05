Governor directs Chief Secretary to enquire killings of political people

May 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Governor Satya Pal Malik is very much pained over the killing of BJP leader Gul Muhammad Mir in Anantnag last night, Raj Bhavan spokesperson said.

The Governor has directed BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary to get an enquiry conducted into the killings of political people belonging to various political parties in the state in the last few months.

Malik has asked for identifying any lapses on the part of security agencies regarding ensuring security of political people and has emphasized that from now onwards, all political people should be protected at every cost.

Expressing grief over the tragic loss of life, Governor in a condolence message has prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family in its hour of grief.

Malik has conveyed that immediately after the opening of Governor’s Secretariat in Srinagar, he will call a high level meeting to review the safety and security aspects of all Political Leaders and Sarpanches in the state.

Governor spoke to K Vijay Kumar, Advisor to Governor and directed him to ensure early arrest of those responsible for the killing and spare no one who so ever tries to create fear and panic among the people.