Governor designate Satya Pal Malik arrives in Srinagar

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
J&K Governor designate, Satya Pal Malik arrived here from Patna this afternoon in a special plane. He will assume office as the 13th Governor of Jammu and Kashmir after formal swearing-in ceremony here tomorrow.
At the Srinagar International Airport, Governor-designate was received by the Member Parliament and former Chief Minister, Dr Farooq Abdullah; Advisors to the Governor, B B Vyas, K Vijay Kumar & Khurshid Ahmad Ganai; Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam; Director General Police, S P Vaid; Principal Secretary to Governor, Umang Narula; Financial Commissioners, Administrative Secretaries, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, IGP Kashmir, Deputy Commissioner Budgam and other senior officers of the civil, police administration and the Army.
The Governor-designate straightway drove to the Raj Bhavan Srinagar from the Airport. At Raj Bhavan, he was received by DIG Police, Central Kashmir, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, SSP Srinagar and the Raj Bhavan staff.
Earlier during the day, Chief Secretary, during a series of meetings with the senior officers of the civil and police administration, reviewed the arrangements in connection with the arrival of the Governor designate and the swearing in ceremony scheduled to be held at Raj Bhavan here tomorrow.
He issued instructions to all the concerned to ensure proper arrangements in this regard as per the protocol.
The Chief Secretary directed that the Principal Secretary, Hospitality & Protocol will be the Nodal Officer for all the arrangements outside Raj Bhavan for the Governor Designate while Principal Secretary to the Governor will be the Nodal Officer for all arrangements regarding the swearing-in ceremony at the Raj Bhavan.
It was decided in the meeting that the DGP and ADGP Security would make the adequate security arrangements.
The Advisors, Chief Secretary, DGP and Administrative Secretaries are scheduled to formally brief the Governor at Raj Bhavan after swearing-in ceremony tomorrow. (KNS)