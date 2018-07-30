Governor congratulates Vice Chancellors Nazeer, Sharma

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
The Indian Council of Agricultural Research, New Delhi, has brought out the ranking of the 63 State Agricultural Universities in the country.
Governor N.N. Vohra, Chancellor of the Sher-e-Kashmir Universities of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Jammu and Kashmir, has conveyed his greetings to Dr. Pradeep Sharma, Vice Chancellor of the Agriculture University of Jammu and to Prof. Nazeer Ahmed, Vice Chancellor of the Agriculture University of Kashmir, for their Universities securing the 24th and 27th positions, respectively, among the 63 Universities in the country.
Governor has expressed the hope that, at the next annual ranking, both the State Agriculture Universities shall find their places within the first fifteen Universities, if not ten. (KNS)