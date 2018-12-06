Governor congratulates Sahitya Akademi award winners

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Thursday congratulated Inderjeet Kesar and Mushtaq Ahmad Mushtaq on being conferred with the prestigious Sahitya Akademi Annual Awards for 2018, a Raj Bhavan spokesperson said.
Governor greeted the winners and wished them continuing successes in all their future endeavours, the spokesperson said.
Kesar has been awarded for his Dogri novel “Bhagirath” while Mushtaq has been awarded for his collection of short stories “Aakh” in Kashmiri language.
“AAKH”, a collection of eighteen short stories, published in 2012 had earlier bagged the best book award in Kashmiri at the state level from State Academy of Art, Culture and Languages for the year 2014.
An Indian Information Service officer Mushtaq Ahmad is presently posted as Head of the Regional News Unit at Radio Kashmir Srinagar.
On Wednesday Sahitya Akademi announced its annual Awards in 24 languages. Seven books of poetry, six novels, six short stories, three of literary criticism and two of essays have won the Sahitya Akademi Awards, 2018.
The awards will be presented at a roadshow function to be held on 29 January next year at New Delhi during the Festival of Letters to be organised by Sahitya Akademi.