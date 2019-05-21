Governor congratulates KU

May 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Governor Satya Pal Malik, Chancellor of University of Kashmir, Monday congratulated Vice-Chancellor of the University Prof Talat Ahmad, his colleagues, staff and students for being awarded A Accreditation by peer National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) Team.

Governor has expressed happiness on the impressive performance of the University by securing 3.31 Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) on a scale of 04. He has urged for making the University a leading Institute in teaching and research and wished it success in all its future academic endeavours.