Governor congratulates Civil Services qualifiers

April 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Governor Satya Pal Malik has congratulated the candidates from Jammu and Kashmir who have qualified the prestigious UPSC Civil Services Competition 2018, the results of which were announced Friday.

In a congratulatory message to the successful candidates, Governor conveyed his appreciation of their hard work and achievements and offered his best wishes for all their future endeavours.

The official spokesperson said that the Governor has urged them to discharge their duties with utmost dedication, sincerity and discipline and work selflessly for the welfare of the people they are called upon to serve.

Their success would motivate the younger generation in the state to take the country’s prestigious examination in right earnest, he added.

Governor has also conveyed his warm greetings to the families and parents of these successful candidates.



