Governor condemns New Zealand mosque attack

March 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Governor Satya Pal Malik Saturday strongly condemned shooting at Mosques in New Zealand that left 49 people dead and 20 others injured on Friday.

In a message, Governor has expressed shock and anguish over the fatal shooting at two Mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand in which innocent lives were lost, and many were injured.

"We stand in solidarity with the people of New Zealand," he said.

Governor said that this heinous act is an attempt to spread fear and hatred and there can be no justification for such attacks.

Asserting that "terrorism has no color, caste, creed or religion, Governor said that the whole world shall stand united in the fight against terrorism."

Governor has conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of the victims and wish those injured a swift recovery.