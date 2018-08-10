Governor chairs Security Review Meeting

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
In a meeting involving senior Civil, Police, Central Armed Police, Army, and State and Central Intelligence Agencies, Governor N.N. Vohra undertook a detailed review of security management related issues at the Raj Bhavan.
The meeting was attended by Lt. Gen. Ranbir Singh, Northern Army Commander; Sh. Vijay Kumar, Advisor to Governor; Sh. B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Dr. S.P. Vaid, Director General of Police; Lt. Gen. A.K. Bhat, GOC 15 Corps; Sh. Umang Narula, Principal Secretary to Governor; Sh. R.K. Goyal, Principal Secretary Home; Sh. Muneer Khan, ADGP, Home Guards, Security and Law and Order; Sh. S.P. Pani, IGP, Kashmir; Sh. Ravideep Singh Sahi, IG, CRPF Kashmir; Ms.Sonali Mishra, IG, BSF and officers of State and Central Intelligence Agencies.
After obtaining sector- wise assessments of the prevailing security situation and arising challenges Governor Vohra reiterated the crucial importance of maintaining a sustained close watch on the ground situation, stressed the need to maintain sustained real-time
coordination between the Security Forces and the Civil Administration and uncompromising adherence to procedures which ensure against collateral damages while delivering effective counter-terror responses.
Considering the pattern of attempts at infiltration in the past 4 weeks Governor especially stressed the need of a heightened vigil along the IB and LoC, ensuring the safety of protected persons and the security of all important establishments and installations.
The meeting also discussed issues relating to the security of the sharply reduced Shri Amarnathji Yatra and the need for a safe environment for the forthcoming elections to Urban Local Bodies and Panchayats.