Governor chairs security review meet

Directs officials to ensure safety of protected persons, security establishment
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Nov 09:
Governor Satya Pal Malik Friday chaired a security review meeting at Rajbhavan, here
An official spokesman said in the meeting attended by senior officials of civil, police, Central Armed Police, Army, and State and Central Intelligence Agencies, Governor undertook a detailed review of security management related issues at the Raj Bhavan.
“Governor obtained the sector- wise assessments of the prevailing security situation and arising challenges. He emphasized the crucial importance of maintaining a sustained close watch on the ground situation, and appreciated the sustained real time coordination and synergy between the forces and the civil administration,” he said.
Malik reviewed law and order situation throughout the State and stressed the need of a heightened vigil and ensuring the safety of protected persons and the security of all important establishments and installations.
He appreciated the manner in which the forces and the civil administration of Kishtwar district handled law and order situation in the region in the aftermath of killing of BJP leader and his brother.
The meeting discussed security arrangements made for the smooth conduct of the forthcoming elections to Panchayats and need of a safe environment for the elections.
Governor lauded the role of civil administration and the forces in the incident free conduct of polls to the Urban Local Bodies.
The meeting was attended by Vijay Kumar, Advisor to Governor; Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, Northern Army Commander; B V R Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Dilbagh Singh, Director General of Police; Lt Gen Paramjit Singh GoC 16 Corps; Lt Gen Y V K Mohan, GoC 9 Corps; Umang Narula, Principal Secretary to Governor; V S K Kaumudi, Spl DG CRPF; B Srinivas ADGP CID; Muneer Khan, ADGP, Security and Law and Order; Kamal N Choudhary, ADG CRPF; Ram Avtar, IG BSF; Rajiv Nanda, Maj. Gen. Delta Force; Sanjeev Verma, Divisional Commissioner Jammu, S D S Jamwal, IGP, Jammu and officers of State and Central Intelligence Agencies.