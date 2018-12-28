Governor chairs high-level VCs meet

Emphasises on universities to enhance research capabilities, promote entrepreneurial environment
Emphasises on universities to enhance research capabilities, promote entrepreneurial environment
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Dec 27:
Governor Satya Pal Malik chaired a high level meeting of all the Vice Chancellors to discuss issues pertaining to all the State Universities at the Raj Bhavan here Thursday.
He emphasized upon all the Universities to enhance their research capabilities and to update the syllabus regularly so as to keep abreast with rapidly changing global developments. He observed that there should be a State level Advanced Research facility with latest equipment for promoting research in the new and innovative areas.
Governor laid stress on promoting entrepreneurship among the youth and suggested that Universities may introduce suitable courses in this area. He emphasized focus towards introducing vocational and entrepreneurial courses for the skill development of the students. He further stated that stringent quality control measures should be introduced in the B.Ed colleges affiliated with the Universities.
He advised the Farm Universities to undertake innovative research in improving seed varieties particularly oilseeds and pulses and suggested that measures be taken for reducing the yield gap between the farmers’ field and the experimental plots of the Universities by deputing a team of researchers for finding out reasons for such variations and addressing them suitably. He also stressed strengthening of extension services and rapid transfer of technologies to equip the farmers with latest know-how.
Malik noted that J&K is largely dependent on imports of mutton and poultry products from outside the State and in this context stressed the need for a well coordinatedapproach to gain self-sufficiency in regard to these areas.
He stressed that the academic calendar for academic session should be issued well in advance and all the backlogs if any must be cleared; biometric attendance should be a compulsory feature of the Universities; teacher- student ratio must be further improved; selection procedure for the teaching positions must comply with the UGC norms and gainful benefits under RUSA must be maximized.
Governor emphasized that all higher Education Institutions must ensure NAAC Accreditation, emphasis to be laid on provision of common room and toilet facilities for girls, sports and extracurricular activities be encouraged as an integral component of University education and in this regard he advised that the annual Inter University Sports meet be made a regular feature.
He lauded the good work being done by the Universities in promotion of research, innovation and academic discipline and urged the Vice Chancellors for excelling in every arena of University Education.
Khurshid Ahmed Ganai, Advisor to Governor, urged the Vice-Chancellors to set bench marks for their performances in varied aspects of University Education and introduce measurable criteria to regularly check their standings in this regard.
Sarita Chouhan, Commissioner Secretary Higher Education gave an overview about the functioning of the Higher Education Institutions in the State and he progress made in achieving the objectives.
Vice-Chancellors of all the Universities briefed Governor about the overall functioning, achievements and pressing issues of their respective Universities.
Umang Narula, Principal Secretary to Governor; Manzoor Ahmad Lone, Secretary to Government, Agriculture Production Department; Prof. Talat Ahmad, Vice Chancellor, University of Kashmir; Prof. Manoj Kumar Dhar, Vice Chancellor, University of Jammu; Dr. Pradeep K. Sharma, Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-Jammu; Prof. (Dr.) Nazeer Ahmed, Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-Kashmir; Prof. Javed Musarrat, Vice Chancellor, Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University, Rajouri; Prof. Sheikh Javid Ahmad, Vice Chancellor, Cluster University Srinagar; Prof. Anju Bhasin, Vice Chancellor, Cluster University of Jammu; Dr. Sanjeev Jain, Vice Chancellor, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University; Prof. Mushtaq A. Siddiqi, Vice Chancellor, Islamic University of Science & Technology, Awantipora; and M R Andrabi, Director General Finance Department were present in the meeting.