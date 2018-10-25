Governor “cancels” mediclaim insurance contract with Reliance

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Governor Satya Pal Malik has “cancelled” Jammu and Kashmir Group Medical Insurance Policy—for Government employees, pensioners and accredited journalists--with Anil Ambani’s Reliance General Insurance Limited.
Malik in an interview to New Delhi-based television channel on Wednesday said that he has “ordered cancellation of the Insurance Policy” which turned out to be “full of frauds” after going into roots of the case.
The formal cancellation orders are likely to be issued in coming days.
The tenders for the policy were not called and a front company was floated by the officers to call the tenders, which were not uploaded on the official website of government, Malik said in the interview.
After finding the fraud, the Governor has spoke to Chief Secretary and directed for cancellation of the contract with the Insurance Company.
Malik said in the interview that the amount was changed to suit the company and the tender for contract was opened on holiday.
Earlier this month, Reliance General Insurance had said that it had won the contract after a “rigorous and transparent competitive tender process.”