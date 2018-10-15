Governor calls for roping in youth

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 14:
Governor Satya Pal Malik today said that the most important stakeholders in the peace process is JK’s youth and it is essential to engage them regularly and effectively to give impetus to peace and development in Jammu and Kashmir.
The Governor said this while speaking with the youth during an interactive session ‘Kashmir Youth Dialogue’ organized by Jammu Kashmir Youth Alliance at SKICC today.
Advisor to the Governor K Vijay Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Governor, Umang Narula, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Patron JKYA Khalid Jehangir, members of JKYA besides a number of youth participated in the interactive session.
Addressing the gathering, the Governor said it is very important that the youth are given momentum in right direction to channelize their creative, intellectual and innovative energies and talents in a productive manner.
Conveying the commitment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure free and fair elections in the state, Governor Malik said that the students are torch bearers for emerging societies and urged the students to partake in the democratic process as leaders and as participants to shape the new future for the state.
He assured full support of the state and central administration for the overall development of the State’s youth.
The Governor also participated in one-on-one interaction with the youth during the session, in which youth put forth their grievances and concerns on a variety of subjects including state of education in J&K, especially Kashmir, where education is regularly hampered on account of bandhs and restrictions; delay in conduct of examinations and declaration of results by the Universities and other higher education institutions; lack of recreational options for youth; corruption and lack of accountability in the state; drug addiction; negative portrayal of valley by national media, etc.
Addressing these concerns individually, the Governor informed the gathering that designated recreational spaces will be created and made available in localities across the State for youth to congregate productively. Further, to provide youth with proper launch platforms, there have been talks to host IPL matches in Kashmir, besides holding matches where local players are provided opportunities to compete with players of national and international repute, the Governor said.
On the pertinent concerns with regard to the education sector, Governor Malik said that he will ensure that Universities and other higher educational institutions will prepare and adhere to an academic calendar, clear backlogs, besides, ensuring timely conduct of examination and declaration of results. He said that he has already directed the Universities to organize free coaching and counseling for students for various competitive examinations.
To ensure the welfare of students from Jammu and Kashmir studying in other parts of the country, the Governor said that liaison Officers will be designated for areas having higher number of students from the State who will act as a point of contact in these states for the students to get their concerns presented and addressed.
The Governor assured the youth that his administration has taken up the concern for well being of Kashmiri students studying in Aligarh Muslim University with their administrative counterparts in Uttar Pradesh so that students can carry on with their studies in a safe and secure environment.
He assured the students that innovative ways are being explored to ensure digital connectivity to students throughout the year so that access to education is not hampered. Governor also reiterated his commitment to bring the office of the Governor and the common public closer.