Governor calls for regaining trust of JK youth

Published at January 06, 2019 01:32 AM 0Comment(s)273views

Asks CS to ensure responsive, accountable administration


JAMMU:

Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam, met Governor, Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here on Saturday.
Governor discussed with the Chief Secretary a range of significant issues pertaining to responsive, accountable and transparent administration, besides security management.
Governor stressed crucial importance of effective law and order maintenance and every possible measures being taken for the safety and security of people and regain the trust of youth.

