Governor bulldozing JK constitution under well-crafted strategy: Rasheed

Srinagar:
Condemning the decision taken by State Administrative Council (SAC) to amend law—barring State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) from entertaining complaints older than one year, former MLA Langate, Engineer Shiekh Abdul Rasheed on Saturday sought immediate revocation of the order.
The spokesman said that the restrictions on SHRC have further diluted the very main purpose of SHRC. Most of the recommendations made by SHRC are pending and in many cases, SHRC refuses to take cognizance citing AFSPA being in place in J&K.
“Governor Satya Pal Malik is moving ahead with his utterances and is bulldozing now the state constitution and the state laws in vogue. He has no mandate to give a free hand to security forces and a cover up to their huge atrocities,” Rasheed alleged. “Governor must stop misusing his position and understand that common man and the victims of violence have already lost much faith in the system, but have no other available option and do still approach SHRC.”
Rasheed alleged that while system lacks the “accountability” and men in uniform treat themselves above any law, state human rights commission was still a negligible ray of hope for those who couldn’t approach State High Court and other relevant plate forms against atrocities of security agencies. “Governor’s move is part of a well-crafted strategy to suppress the voice of masses and give security forces a free hand to do what they want. The law of the land is already on a long leave and state has become a place vulnerable for rights, self-respect, honour and dignity of common man”. Rasheed appealed Governor not to follow things in blind or what security agencies want him to do.”