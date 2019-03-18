About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Governor, Azad expresses grief over Parrikar’s demise

Governor Satya Pal Malik and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad Sunday expressed grief over the demise of Chief Minister of Goa, Manohar Parrikar.
Paying tribute to Parrikar, the Governor described him as a widely respected public figure and an able administrator whose service to India would always be remembered.
The Governor prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family members.
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad expressed his heartfelt grief on the demise of Parrikar.
“I am deeply saddened by the sudden and untimely death of Manohar Parrikar. In his death we have lost an able parliamentarian and a distinguished colleague," Azad said.
He also expressed his deepest sympathies to his wife, children and other members of the family and prayed that the departed soul may rest in peace.

 

;