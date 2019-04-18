Governor awards ‘Rajya Puraskars’ to Bharat Scouts and Guides

April 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Governor Satya Pal Malik, Patron of the J&K State Bharat Scouts and Guides (S&G), presented ‘Rajya Puraskars’ to 330 Scouts and Guides at an Award Presentation Ceremony held here on Wednesday.

As per an official, four teachers who did advance training were also awarded certificates and badges.

Governor and Khurshid Ahmed Ganai, Advisor to Governor; Umang Narula, Principal Secretary to Governor were presented Scout Scarves on the occasion.

Sarita Chouhan, Secretary School Education, Sarmad Hafeez, Secretary Youth Services and Sports Department; Saleem ur Rehman,Director General Youth Services & Sports were among the senior government functionaries present on the occasion, the official added.

Governor congratulated the recipients of the Awards and wished them bright careers ahead. He lauded the valuable work being done by the functionaries of the J&K State Bharat Scouts and Guides.

Highlighting significance of the Scouts and Guides movement, Governor observed that it is a respectable movement with emphasis essentially on inculcating a value based education in the child. He stressed that involvement of students in such character building activities is as essential as securing good results in the examinations.

Governor noted that a nation which gives due importance to character building of its young generation stays stronger. He lauded the way Scouts and Guides are contributing towards community service.

Governor observed that it is the Government’s responsibility to allocate adequate funds for supporting the maintenance and growth of the Scouts & Guides movement in the State. He wished continuing success to the Scouts and Guides movement and to all its leaders and seniors.

Ganai shared his experiences of being associated with Scouts and Guides movement and highlighted the importance of such activities in shaping sound minds and healthy bodies.

I.D. Soni, State Chief Commissioner, J&K State Bharat Scouts and Guides presented a brief report of the movement while Ms. Roma Wani, Senior Vice-President, J&K State Bharat Scouts and Guides presented the Welcome Address.

Senior functionaries of the School Education Department, Department of Youth Services and Sports and Scouts and Guides and their leaders were present at the function, the official added.

