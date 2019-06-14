Governor attends convocation of Mewar University at SKICC

June 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Governor Satya Pal Malik attended the Convocation of the Mewar University organised at the SKICC here today. This Convocation was organised exclusively for the students from J&K who have successfully completed their courses from the University.

Prof. Omar Javed Shah, Director SKIMS was the Guest of Honour on the occasion.

In the Convocation about 800 Ph.D, M.Phil, Post Graduate and Graduate Degrees and Diplomas and Certificates were awarded to the students.

Governor in his Convocation address congratulated the recipients of degrees. He said that the younger generation has a vital role to play in nation building and only the best education can contribute to rapid growth and development of the country and enable them to achieve their expectations. He urged the graduating batch to contribute meaningfully towards the society.

Quoting the examples of various advanced nations who never compromised on their education system, Governor observed that education is the most powerful tool for a nation to empower its citizens and emphasised the need to bring substantial changes in the present education system in the country.

Governor noted that youth of Jammu and Kashmir have exhibited excellence in academics and it is his endeavour that high quality education infrastructure is created in the State so that students here need not go outside to seek admissions in colleges and Universities of other States.

Mentioning about various steps taken by his administration for facilitating students who are studying outside the State, Governor observed that Liaison Officers have been appointed by the State Government with the mandate to resolve issues of students with authorities in other States.

Governor noted that his administration has approved establishment of 102 new colleges of which half will be only women colleges and 230 schools have been upgraded to the next higher level as there are places where students had to travel a long distance to continue their studies.

Governor complimented the parents of the graduating students and also expressed his pleasure on being invited for the occasion. He wished the graduating students a bright career ahead.

Prof. Omar Javed Shah and Dr. Ashok Kumar Gadiya, Chairperson of the Mewar University addressed the students on the occasion and extended their best wishes to the successful candidates.