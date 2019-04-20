Governor attends 3rd anniversary of Narayana hospital

April 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Governor Satya Pal Malik, Chairman of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, attended the function organised to mark 3rd anniversary of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, (SMVDNSSH), \ at Kakryal.

As per an official, the function was held at the Matrika Auditorium of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University.

Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty, Chairman and Founder of Narayana Health; Dr. Ashok Bhan, Member of SMVDSB; Maj. Gen. (Retd.) S.K. Sharma, Chairman of the Governingbody of the SMVD College of Nursing; Simrandeep Singh, CEO SMVDSB, Indu Chib, Deputy Commissioner Reasi; Nisha Nathyal, SSP Reasi; Brigadier (Retd.) M.M. Harjai, CAO, SMVDNSSH and other Members of the Shrine Board were among dignitaries present on the occasion, the official dded.

Governor complimented the staff of the Hospital for coming up to the expectations of people in providing quality tertiary care to patients at an affordable cost.

He observed that the success stories of the Hospital are a reflection of the professional capabilities of the doctors and staff here and pledged full support on behalf of the Shrine Board to the Hospital in providing the best quality healthcare to the patients.

Governor stated that a person associated with the Medical profession is serving mankind in a true sense.

“For an ailing person and his attendants, a doctor and caring nurse is nothing less than a life saving divine intervention.”

Expressing concern over occasional unfortunate incidents of confrontation between medical staff and attendants of patients, Governor expressed that secure working conditions should be provided to the medical staff so that they could deliver professional patient care.

Governor congratulated Dr. Tsering Landol; Dr. G.Q. Allaqaband and Dr. C.D. Gupta, who were felicitated, on the occasion, in recognition of their life time contributions in the medical profession, the official added.

Governor launched new palanquins and jackets for porters designed by IIT Bombay and National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE) on behalf of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.

Later, Governor also visited the SMVD Narayana Hospital and inspected facilities there. He interacted with the patients and enquired about their wellbeing, said the official.