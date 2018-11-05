Governor asked his Adviser for salary hike

Junaid KathjuSrinagar, Nov 04:
On October 25, Governor Satya Pal Malik while addressing a gathering at a tourism event at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) candidly talked about the monthly salary he received when he took over the all-important post of the State in absence of an elected government.
Malik, who has been vocal about eradicating corruption from the State during his tenure, was highlighting Jammu and Kashmir’s special status given by the Government of India under which the State has its own constitution and a flag.
The Governor said, “When I was the Governor of Bihar, I was getting a monthly salary of Rs 3.50 lakh as per the Constitution of India.”
“However, after taking over as the Governor of Jammu Kashmir, my salary reduced to only Rs 1.10 lakh per month as I was now entitled to receive the salary under the State’s own law,” he said.
The Governor, without hesitating, went on to say, “After incurring huge losses, I immediately called my advisor Khurshid Ganai (by pointing at him in the gathering) to fix the matter. He then raised the matter with the State’s law department and by some means, my salary was increased back to Rs 3.50 lakh.”
With a smiling face, Malik said, “It was a relief.”
On February 2018, during the union budget session, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced the hike of salaries to Governors of the states to Rs 3.50 lakh.
Announcing the hike in his budget speech, Jaitely said the emoluments of Governors were last revised on January 1, 2006 under which a Governor of a State was getting Rs 1.10 lakh.
The announcement was welcomed by the Members of Parliament.
However, in Jammu and Kashmir, because of its own constitution, which it enjoys under Article 370, the parliamentary law was to be approved by the State legislature by bringing the constitutional amendment bill.
But no such bill was introduced in the assembly during the BJP-PDP government.
Government of India had last increased the salary of Governor of states from Rs 36,000 to Rs 1.10 lakh.
It was only in 2009 that a bill to amend the second and fourth schedule of the constitution of Jammu and Kashmir was introduced in the State’s Legislative Assembly by the then Finance and Law Minister, Abdul Rahim Rather, to increase the salary of Governor of Jammu and Kashmir at par with Governor of other states.
At that time, the pay hike to Governor was given the retrospective effect from January 2006.
However, at a time when legislative assembly is in a suspension mode, the Governor is authorised to pass an ordinance to make decisions that he deems are important to run the government.
An official from the Law department said they received a file according to which the present Governor was entitled to receive his salary at par with the Governors of other states.
The official said the Governor can increase his salary by passing an ordinance, however, it would be against the principle rules that the highest authority of the State sets for him or herself.
Despite several attempts in the last one week, Governor’s Advisor, Khurshid Ganai did not respond with comments about the issue.