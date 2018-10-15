Governor approves dev works for upgrading civic amenities in Katra town

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 14:
Governor, Satya Pal Malik, on Saturday approved new infrastructural works for the creation, upgradation and expansion of civic amenities in Katra and its surrounding areas.
According to an official, the decision was taken at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board’s 63rd meeting held under the chairmanship of Governor at Raj Bhavan in Srinagar.
The official said these works include reconstruction of Old Block of Government Girls High School, Katra involving Rs. 1.10 crore and construction of Toilet Block in Government Higher Secondary School, Katra estimated to cost Rs. 75 lakh.
He said that other works includes installation of High Mast Lights at Bhim Mani Temple Chowk, opposite CHC Katra at the entrance of Counter No. 2 Parking area, Old Hospital Chowk, Jij Chowk, Railway Chowk, Bhumika Mandir, Hansali Chowk and Shalimar Chowk which will cost Rs. 30 lakh and repair and renovation of lanes and drain measuring 1205’ x 12’ by way of laying interlocking tillers in Ward No. 4 at Katra, estimated to cost Rs. 28 lakh.
In addition, two such civic works that are in progress, are scheduled to be completed within the next two months. These include repair and renovation of lane and drain at Arli Road from Saraswati Chowk to Nangal Road Chowk; and repair and renovation of existing road from Shalimar Park to Ward No. 8 Hansali, Katra to be completed at a cost of Rs. 90 lakh, the official added.
Shrine Board has been undertaking infrastructure creation and upgradation of works in Katra and its surrounding areas as part of its social support initiative for overall socio-economic development of the region.
In this regard, the Civil Wing of the Board has recently completed 4 civic amenities related works in Katra town at a cost of nearly Rs. 3 crore. These works include providing and fixing of ornamental railing and installation of dual lamp LED street lights on the Central Verge of the road leading to Railway Station, Katra; construction of Circular Road from Hansali via Bhumika Mandir to Panthal Road, Katra; providing and fixing of Children Playground equipment at Shalimar Park, Katra and construction of road and drain in Ward No. 2 in Katra, the official added.
The Governor directed the CEO to complete the newly approved as well as the under construction works being executed by the Shrine Board in Katra, the base town of pilgrimage to Vaishno Devi Shrine for facilitation of the pilgrims and the local population.
The meeting was attended by Dr. S. S. Bloeria, Dr. Ashok Bhan, H. L. Maini, Justice (Retd) Pramod Kohli, Maj. Gen. (Retd) Shiv Kumar Sharma and B. B. Vyas, all Board Members; and B V R Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Umang Narula, Principal Secretary to the Governor, Dheeraj Gupta, Chief Executive Officer of the Shrine Board, Simrandeep Singh, designate Chief Executive Officer of the Shrine Board, Dr. M. K. Kumar and Anshul Garg, Additional Chief Executive Officers.