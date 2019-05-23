Governor apologises for highway ban

May 23, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

Says people suffered a lot

Governor Satya Pal Malik Wednesday sought an apology from the people for bearing with the sufferings caused due to the imposition of ban on Srinagar-Jammu highway.

“I apologise for the highway ban that was imposed for the national interest. People suffered a lot. The ban now ends on May 27,” Malik said addressing media persons on the sidelines of the inauguration of 2nd phase of Jehangir Chowk Rambagh flyover.

The Governor said restrictions on public transport on Srinagar-Jammu highway caused inconvenience to people but they cooperated as the ban was imposed for the sake of national interest.

He thanked people for cooperating with the measures which were necessitated in the larger interest of the State and for the welfare of the people.

On Tuesday, the government said all restrictions would be lifted from the highway from May 27.

The official spokesman said these restrictions had become necessary following the movement of the government forces on an unprecedented scale after the Pulwama attack.

He said the government forces were required both for anti-militancy operations and for smooth conduct of polls.

In order to facilitate the safe movement of convoys, the government had imposed a prohibition on civilian traffic on NH-44 from Baramulla to Udhampur twice a week on Sunday and Wednesday from 4 am to 5 pm.

The traffic prohibition was imposed to prevent militants from attacking the convoys of troops on the highway, a measure taken after Pulwama Fidayeen attack that left 40 CRPF men killed on February 14.

Earlier, the order was widely condemned.

It had sparked massive outrage in the Kashmir.

Although there was some relaxation given to government employees, doctors, and teachers others were barred.

They had to get approval before they could drive on the highway.

irfanyatoo@risingkashmir.com