June 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Governor aggrieved over deaths

Announces ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh for NOKs

Governor Satya Pal Malik has expressed profound grief over the loss of precious lives in an unfortunate incident when a rafting boat capsized at river Lidder in Pahalgam.
He prayed for peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families in their hour of grief. He has wished speedy recovery to the injured.
Governor announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each to the next of kin of those dead and has directed the authorities to ensure best possible medical treatment of the injured.
Expressing concern over accidents occurring during the adventure sport of Rafting in river Lidder, Governor has issued directions that strict safety measures should be taken before indulging in this sport and emphasised the need for allowing only trained manpower in managing all the activities related to it.
Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar also expressed grief over death of an employee of Tourism department and a rafter when their raft was capsized in river Lidder in Pahalgam.
the Advisor offered his condolences to the deceased families and prayed for peace to the departed souls.
The advisor also wished early recovery for those who injured in the incident and are being treated in the hospital

