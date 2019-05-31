About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 31, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Governor, Advisors greet people on Jumat-ul-Vida

Governor Satya Pal Malik Thursday conveyed his warm greetings to the people on the occasion of Jumat-ul-Vida.
The Governor observed that Jumat-ul-Vida is an auspicious time to offer special prayers and seek blessings of the Almighty.
He also prayed for the well-being and happiness of the people of the State.
Advisor to Governor, Khurshid Ahmad Ganai, has extended greetings to people of the State on the auspicious occasion of Jumat-ul-Vida.
In his message, the Advisor, who is also Chairman of J&K Wakf Board, directed Vice Chairman J&K Wakaf Board and the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, to make adequate arrangements for the celebration of Jumat-ul-Vida with religious fervour.
The Advisor also prayed for the well-being of the people of the State.
Advisor to Governor K Skandan has felicitated the people of the State on the auspicious occasions of Jumat-ul-Vida.
In his message, the Advisor hoped that the auspicious occasion would strengthen the bonds of communal harmony, brotherhood and be a harbinger of peace, progress and prosperity in the State.

