Governor, Advisors greet people on Baisakhi

April 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Governor Satya Pal Malik has greeted people on occasion of Baisakhi.

In his message of felicitations, Malik observed that this day, which marks the beginning of the New Year in Indian calendar, has a special significance for the people of Northern India, particularly for the Sikh community as the KhalsaPanth was born on this day.

“In the Northern States, Baisakhi also marks the commencement of the harvesting season, when farmers reap the fruit of their hard work,” he said and observed that the “celebration of this festival is a shining example of our glorious pluralistic traditions.”

Governor prayed for peace, harmony, brotherhood, progress and prosperity in the State.

Advisor to Governor, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai, also greeted the people on Baisakhi.

He said the custom of observing Baisakhi with harmony and mutual brotherhood adds colour to its festivity.

He also prayed for peace, progress and prosperity of the State.

Advisor KK Sharma also greeted people on Baisakhi.

