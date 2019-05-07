About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Governor, Advisors, CS greet people on Ramadan

 Governor Satya Pal Malik Monday greeted the people on the commencement of the holy month of Ramadan and hoped that this auspicious period would infuse the spirit of fraternity, brotherhood, peace, amity, communal harmony, progress and prosperity in the State.
In a message, Governor said that the discipline of prayers and fasting observed during the holy month of Ramadan highlights the values of patience, self-restraint and tolerance, which respect the sanctity of life and the solemnity of all faiths.
He prayed for peace and tranquility in the State.
Advisor to the Governor, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai also extended his greetings to the people on the eve of the holy month of Ramadhan.
Ganai, who is also the Chairman of J&K Wakaf Board & J&K Wakaf Council, impressed upon the officers of the State Government, Wakaf Board and the Wakaf Council to make appropriate arrangements for the convenience of the people during the holy month of fasting and prayers.
Advisor to the Governor, KK Sharma , also extended greetings to the people on the eve of the holy month of Ramadan.
He expressed hope that this auspicious month would infuse brotherhood, peace, communal harmony, progress and prosperity in the State.
Chief Secretary, B V R Subrahmanyam while extending his warm greetings to people on the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan said fasting is a spiritual practice for attainment of righteousness and performing noble deeds and showing compassion towards needy and the destitute.
“This sacred month kindles the spirit of self-introspection and spread of universal message of amity, harmony, love and brotherhood,” he observed.
The CS prayed for peace, prosperity and well being of the State and its people.
“Let us imbibe from this sacred month the message of promoting lasting peace and happiness in the State” he said.

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;