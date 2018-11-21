Governor, advisor greet people on Eid Milad

Rising Kashmir News
Jammu, Nov 20: Governor Satya Pal Malik Tuesday greeted the people of Jammu and Kashmir on eve of Eid-i-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) and expressed sincere hope that this auspicious occasion would be the harbinger of harmony, peace, progress and prosperity in the State.
In a message of greetings, Governor has observed that Islam teaches us the values of brotherhood, simplicity, compassion and morality, all of which need to be followed wholeheartedly in everyday life.
He prayed for the well-being and happiness of the people of the State.
The Governor’s advisor and chairman, J&K Wakf Board, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai, also extended his warm greetings to people of the State on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) and expressed hope that the auspicious occasion would bring harmony, peace and prosperity in the State.
Ganai observed that Islam teaches the virtues of amity and brotherhood, which each one needs to imbibe. He also prayed for the well-being and happiness of the people of the State on this auspicious occasion.