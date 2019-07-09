Governor advises CRPF to heighten surveillance on all fronts in J&K

July 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malil on Tuesday advised Additional Director General (ADG) of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Zulfiqar Hasan to heighten surveillance on all fronts in the state, a Raj Bhavan spokesperson said here this afternoon.

Hasan met Malik at Raj Bhavan here and briefed him about the role being played by the CRPF for internal security management in the State.

Besides, he informed Governor about the measure taken for the smooth conduct of annual pilgrimage to Amarnath cave in south Kashmir Himalayas, where so far 1.12 lakh pilgrims have visited since the commencement of the yatra from July 1.