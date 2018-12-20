Governor administration mismanaging SKIMS: NC

‘Closure of PET Scan unfortunate’
‘Closure of PET Scan unfortunate’
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 19:
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) on Wednesday expressed dismay over the slack attitude of the incumbent administration in mitigating day to day woes of people.
In a statement issued here Additional Provincial spokesperson Sara Hayat Shah said the recent news about the closure of Kashmir’s only PET scan facility at SKIMS is yet another example of how bad the administration is under governor’s rule. “Nearly after a year of commissioning Hi- tech diagnostic PET scan facility at SKIMS, it is still not working due to the failure of the state government to ensure compliance to atomic energy regulatory board regulations. This has put the cancer patients to inconvenience,” she said.
Sara said the incumbent governor administration is busy politicking while as people have been left to fend for themselves. “Governor Administration is making much clamor about its achievements but the irony is that it has not been able to pursue the issue before atomic energy regulatory board,” she said.
The additional provincial spokesperson said that the officials have appraised the administration about the issue but their pleas fell on deaf ears. “I urge the administration to ensure people all facilities at SKIMS. It is not just SKIMS. The medical facilities at other secondary and tertiary medicinal facilities are not up to mark. The need of the hour is to hold people accountable which I believe has received a back seat in the incumbent governor administration,” she said.