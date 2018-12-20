Governor administration creating new fault lines in JK: PDP

Srinagar, Dec 19:
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday extended full support to the demand of people of Kargil for a full-fledged University in the district and said that the Governor administration by functioning without taking public sentiment into consideration or assessment of requirements is causing tensions and sowing seeds of discord for future in the state.
In a statement issued here, former minister and senior PDP leader Naeem Akhtar said PDP welcomes the decision of creating a new University in Leh but Kargil should not be rendered as a left out entity during the process. He added that PDP supports the demand of people of Kargil for a full-fledged university in that district also.
Akhtar further stated that the Governor’s administration is creating new fault lines in the state which is already riven with problems. “It is unfortunate that the Governor administration seems to be believing in its small bureaucratic schemes of burying the main political issues facing the state with these measures. Such measures are ultimately creating a wedge between different regions and different districts of the state,” Akhtar said, adding that the Governor administration is creating problems even in those areas of the state where there are none.
He added that it was during the tenure of the PDP that the highest number of universities in the state were created. “Five new universities were created in the state with numerous satellite campuses including in Leh and Kargil. It was the government led by the PDP that initiated the representation of the entire region of Ladakh and empowered both districts to Hill Development Councils. First-time cabinet representation during Mufti Mohammad Sayeed’s regime to both the districts was accorded so that there is no tension within the region. By virtue of such a measure, both the districts of the region were making impressive strides in development,” Akhtar said.