Governor administers oath to Justice Mittal as Chief Justice of JK High Court

Srinagar

Governor N.N. Vohra administered Oath of Office to Justice Gita Mittal as Chief Justice of the Jammu Kashmir High Court at an impressive Oath Ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan today.

The Warrant of Appointment of Justice Mittal as Chief Justice of the JK High Court was read out by the Registrar General of the High Court.

After administering Oath Governor congratulated Justice Mittal and wished her a highly successful tenure as Chief Justice of the State High Court.

Mrs. Usha Vohra, First Lady; Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Sh. Omar Abdullah, former Chief Ministers; Sh. B.B. Vyas, Sh. K Vijay Kumar and Sh. Khurshid Ahmad Ganai, Advisors to Governor; serving and retired Judges of Supreme Court and JK High Court; Sh. BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Sh. D.C. Raina, Advocate  General; Dr. S.P. Vaid, Director General of Police; high ranking Civil, Judicial and Police officers; senior Advocates; members of Justice Mittal’s family and a large number of her friends were present on the occasion.

