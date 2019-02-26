Governor admin reiterates call for calm in Kashmir

Rising Kashmir NewsPTI
Governor administration on Tuesday advised people in the state to stay calm and not to believe in rumours after India claimed of carrying out airstrike across LoC.
Anxious residents of Srinagar and other major towns in the Kashmir valley could be seen discussing the latest developments amid heightened tension between India and Pakistan following the February 14 Pulwama suicide attack in which at least 40 CRPF men were killed.
Many residents, including former chief minister Omar Abdullah, took to social media to express their fears about the possibility of a full blown confrontation between the two nuclear powers.
"The problem now becomes PM Imran Khan's commitment to his country - 'Pakistan will not think about responding, Pakistan WILL respond'. What shape will response take? Where will response be? Will India have to respond to Pakistan's response?" Abdullah wrote on his Twitter handle.
Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam Tuesday asked people to remain stress free and go about their normal activities.
"In case there is anything to be communicated regarding people's safety and security, the government will do so directly, through media," Subrahmanyam said in a brief statement without mentioning the air strike.
"The people are urged to be calm and not to believe in rumours circulating on WhatsApp or other social media," he said.
Residents of Kashmir had gone on a hoarding spree after the government launched a crackdown on separatists and Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir cadres last week.
The move was followed by the deployment of 100 additional companies of paramilitary forces in the valley.