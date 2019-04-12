About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Governor admin failed to give impetus to Kashmir’s tourism sector: Farooq

Addresses public meet at Nehru Park, Dal Lake

 Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) President Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Thursday asserted that the incumbent governor administration is doing nothing to ensure a fruitful tourist season in Kashmir saying that people across the country should come to Kashmir and experience the hospitality of Kashmiris particularly the house boat community whose warmth has left deep impressions on those who stay in our boats.
Party president while touring Dal Lake in a Shikara made stopovers at various places and had interaction with the people. Party president later addressed a public gathering at Nehru Park, Dal Lake. While addressing the people, he said, “It is the house boat community that has kept the tourism alive in Kashmir with their sheer hospitality and warmth. Staying in a houseboat is a best option for those who want to experience the thrill of nature at its best. A peep outside a house boat affords a panoramic view of mountain and bracing waters of Dal, those who have stayed in a house boat carry the everlasting and memorable impression on their hearts.”
“When British PM, Edward Heath visited Kashmir, he refused to put up in a hotel and preferred to stay in a house boat,” he said.
Party president said that negative propaganda by News channels has severely hit tourism sector in Kashmir. “Some people who enjoy constitutional positions have openly asked people to refrain from visiting Kashmir. Moreover, we didn’t see PM Modi make an appeal to people to visit Kashmir. There was no action on those who indulged into a malicious propaganda against Kashmir tourism. Thankfully, we are receiving good influx of tourists from Malaysia which is a good sign. Situation in the valley is good; perhaps it’s much safer for tourists to roam around in Kashmir than in any other part of country,” he said.
“Once in power NC government with Omar Abdullah in the vanguard of it will leave no stone unturned to help the boat the community thrive. We will come up with a roadmap for tourism in Kashmir,” he said. Among others party’s provincial president Nasir Aslam Wani, Women’s wing president Shameema Firdous, district president Srinagar Peer Afaq, Shammi Oberoi, Political Advisor to party president Mushtaq Guroo, YNC provincial president Kashmir Salman Ali Sagar, Er. Sabiya Qadri, Khalid Rathore also accompanied party president on his tour to Dal Lake.
Meanwhile party president met a deputation of Jammu and Kashmir peace council led by its chairman Fayaz Ahmad Bhat and general secretary Khursheed Ahmad Malik. The visiting deputation assured party president that they will support all the candidates fielded by the party for parliamentary elections.
While interacting with a deputation at his residence, Party president said that the need of the hour is to secure the secular visage of the country from the machinations of BJP-RSS. “Such forces as are inimical to the state’s special status are coming forth in hues and colours; these are the forces as have always shown abhorrence for our identity and unity. Today an opportunity is taping our door we should not let it go un-utilized. We have to free the country and our state from the communal yolk before it is too late.”
“People are well aware of the power of vote, we have gone through immense hardship to secure over selves universal adult franchise. Every single vote matters, and every vote should be caste for the identity, and integrity of our state; every vote should be caste to invigorate the secular outlook of India,” he said.
Among others party’s provincial president Nasir Aslam Wani, political advisor to President Mushtaq Ahmad Guroo were also present on the occasion.

 

