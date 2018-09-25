Governor addresses NIT convocation at SKICC

Presents medals to meritorious pass outs of 2016, 2017, 2018
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 24:
Governor Satya Pal Malik addressed the Convocation of the National Institute of Technology Srinagar held at the SKICC here today. Prof. Ved Prakash, former Chairman UGC, was the Guest of Honour.
Governor presented 47 Gold Medals to M.Tech, MSc and B. Tech toppers for the year 2016, 2017 and 2018. 49 Ph. D; 2 M.Phil, 291 M.Tech., 9 MSc., 1,575 B.Tech degrees were awarded during the Convocation.
Governor, in his Address, wished a very bright future to all alumni who received degrees and medals at the Convocation. He complimented the Director and all his colleagues, staff and the students for the good work which is being done in the NIT and observed that in spite of facing varied challenges, the Institute stood by its commitment of academic excellence.
Emphasizing the crucial importance of education, Governor observed that progress of any society depends on the value it attaches to strengthening and safeguarding its institutions of knowledge. He remarked that societies which progressed, have in most difficult times too, shown resolute commitment towards safeguarding their educational institutions. Calling for unwavering attention to studies, Governor noted that it is the most valuable tool for capacity building, achieving distinction and contributing towards society.
Describing educated youth as the most valuable asset of any country, Governor observed that the policy makers need to provide ample opportunities and platforms to youth so that their abilities can be gainfully used in the best possible interests of the nation and for the progress of humanity.
Governor observed that the passing out students now have the responsibility to work for the growth and development of the society and they should discharge this obligation by setting examples in their professional work and personal lives. He advised the passing out students to never compromise on integrity while discharging their duties.
Earlier, Prof. Rakesh Sehgal, Director NIT, presented the Director’s address and highlighted the achievements of the NIT.
Present on the occasion were Khurshid Ahmed Ganai, Advisor to Governor; Vice Chancellors of various Universities; members of the Faculty; students; parents of the students and many distinguished guests.