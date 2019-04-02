Governor, Abdullahs express grief over Darhal accident

April 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Governor Satya Pal Malik has expressed grief over the loss of lives in a tragic road accident at Darhal area of district Rajouri.

As per an official, in his message Governor has prayed for eternal peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families in their hour of grief. He has wished speedy recovery to the injured.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Dr. Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah also expressed grief over the accidentin which six people died.

The duo urged the incumbent governor administration to grant ex-gratia relief in favor of the next to kin of those who lost their lives.

Both the leaders have prayed for the speedy recovery of those who were injured in the fatal accident and urged the administration to give best of treatment to them.

Meanwhile both party President and vice president condoled the demise of noted trader Kwaja Abdul Kareem Jan of old Gagribal. He was also the grand father of senior Greater Kashmir Editor Arif Shafi Wani.

The duo prayed for the peace to the soul of departed and strength to the grief stricken family to bear the loss.

Party general secretary Haji Ali Mohammad Sagar, provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, provincial spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar have condoled the demise of grandfather of Arif Shafi Wani and prayed for peace to departed souls.