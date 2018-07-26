Government penalizes CAPD official for violating RTI norms

Irfan YattooSrinagar, July 25:
Government has penalized, Assistant Director (AD) of Department of Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution, Ganderbal for violating Right to information (RTI) act.
According to the order issued by the government reads that Section 17 of the J&K RTI Act 2009 issued by J&K State Information Commission vide no. SIC/K/Comp/09/2017/3269-71 dated: 10-07-2018 a penalty of Rs. 25,000 has been imposed upon the officer by the Chief Information Commissioner.
According to senior CAPD official, Mujtaba Bashir, AD Food and Civil Supplies CAPD Ganderbal who was previously posted in Budgam has been penalised for withholding information under RTI about free ration supplied in Beerwah area post 2014 floods. The officer in addition of being penalised has to share the information.
The Director Food and Civil Supplies Kashmir has directed the DDO concerned to deduct Rs 25,000 from his salary.
