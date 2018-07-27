Government has declared war on people: Hurriyat (G)

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Hurriyat Conference (G) Thursday condemned what it called the arrest spree in various areas of Kashmir.
Hurriyat Conference (G) statement accused the government of declaring “war on people.”
Hurriyat (G) statement said TeH leader Bashir Ahmad Qureshi was arrested and lodged in Sopore police station.
“Police in night raids harassed family members of Hurriyat leader Mohammad Rafiq Gania. He after prolonged detention in various jails was released a few weeks back, however police is again raiding his residence and harassing inmates,” statement said, adding, “Such suppressive steps would never dislodge the resistance leaders from taking the struggle to its logical conclusion.”
“Army and police have intensified the search and night raids in entire central state and have formally launched a crackdown on resistance leadership and common youth,” said Hurriyat.
Statement said that its leader Mohammad Yusuf Falahi was arrested during people’s movement in 2016, however his bail plea was rejected without assigning any proper reason, statement added.
It is a murder of justice, saying the biased approach of judiciary is more painful,” Hurriyat said in a statement.
“If pro-Kashmir people are not allowed to present their view point, or get justice then what kind of judiciary is this?” Hurriyat (G) asked.