Government forces launch CASO in three villages in south Kashmir

Javid SofiPulwama
Government forces Wednesday evening launched cordon and search operation (CASO) at three in places in south Kashmir’s Pulwama and Shopian districts.
Reports said Army, special operations group of police and paramilitary CRPF launched CASO AT Frasipora and Khaterpora villages in Pulwama.
Similarly, government forces launched CASO at Baderhama village in Shopian district.
The search operations, as per reports, were going on in these villages till last reports came in.
Earlier, at around 5 pm government forces had conduced CASO at Bongam locality of Lajoora village of Pulwama. Later, the CASO was called-off at around 6:15 pm after government could not find any militant.
(Representational picture)