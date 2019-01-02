Government forces arrest two persons in Anantnag

AgenciesSrinagar
Government forces arrested two persons who tried to fled away, after being signaled to stop by a naka party in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Tuesday night, official sources said this morning.
They said government forces had established a naka at Kreerebal, Anantnag last night. Meanwhile, a vehicle was signaled to stop by the naka party, but the occupants escaped from the spot, they said adding forces fired several rounds in the air.
Later, the vehicle was stopped and two persons were arrested.
The arrested were later handed over to police, they said adding further investigation has been taken up.