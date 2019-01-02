About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Government forces arrest two persons in Anantnag

Published at January 02, 2019 11:06 AM 0Comment(s)1470views


Government forces arrest two persons in Anantnag

Agencies

Srinagar

Government forces arrested two persons who tried to fled away, after being signaled to stop by a naka party in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Tuesday night, official sources said this morning.

They said government forces had established a naka at Kreerebal, Anantnag last night. Meanwhile, a vehicle was signaled to stop by the naka party, but the occupants escaped from the spot, they said adding forces fired several rounds in the air.

Later, the vehicle was stopped and two persons were arrested.

The arrested were later handed over to police, they said adding further investigation has been taken up.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top