Government fails to set up ration depot, dispensary, school for residents

July 07, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

Issues will be resolved in next two months: VC LAWDA

Authorities have failed to set up a ration depot, school, and a dispensary at Rakh-e-Arth colony in the outskirts city, causing inconvenience to the locals. There has been a delay of more than three years due to which the colony residents are suffering.

A group of locals at the settlement colony said the government has neglected them from the past three years and has left them without basic amenities.

Adil Nabi, a local resident said that to get ration, he along with other families who have been shifted in the colony have to travel 20-25 kilometers to reach Saida Kadal.

"During recent elections, the authorities promised us these facilities once again but things have remained unchanged till date," he said.

Nabi said, “It seems they are being thrown out from the city and left to live a miserable life inside the colony.” He said every month they had to pay extra 200 to 300 rupees to get one bag of rice.

He termed it as injustice with the families living in the settlement colony.

Government’s rehabilitation plan has failed as there are no facilities promised time and again, he added.

Another resident Ghulam Hussain accused the government of ‘playing tricks’ with the poor dwellers. Government has failed to build a single primary school, which is the biggest shame for them.

He said they cannot afford fee of private schools and accused the government of playing double standards.

"If the same problem existed in any other area of the city the situation would have been entirely different," Hussain said.

He said there is also a flood threat always looming around the colony as the soil was not tested by the officials of Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA).

"The government had deliberately chosen the wetland for the construction of the colony as it lacks all basic facilities," Hussain said.

In 2007, the government announced to relocate Dal dwellers and rehabilitate them at Rakh-e-Arth. The colony is spread over an area of 7526 kanals. It was supposed to be developed on modern lines with all basic amenities at a cost of Rs 416.72 crore.

The colony was inaugurated in 2017 by the state government and around 2200 families have been shifted till now in the settlement colony and more than 2592 families are still to be rehabilitated.

A group of residents outside B-1 lane said the government has failed to make makeshift arrangements for a dispensary in the colony.

“We are facing problems in the absence of health care facilities in the colony. For simple blood pressure check-up, we have to walk five kilometers from the colony,” he said.

A senior official at LAWDA wishing anonymity told Rising Kashmir that they have already identified places for ration depot, higher secondary school, and hospital in the colony.

“The work on under construction hospital building will be completed soon. For school and ration depot they have approached the concerned authorities,” the official said.

Vice Chairman LAWDA, Sajjad Hussain said they will look into the matter and solve their problems on priority.

Hussain assured that in the coming two months, the issues would be resolved. “Our focus will be to put in place the basic facilities at the colony. Rest of the works will be taken up later,” he said.